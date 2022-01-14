Creative Planning Has $29.18 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Creative Planning decreased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,591 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $29,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in salesforce.com by 338.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $510,017,000 after buying an additional 1,612,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 102.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $832,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,840 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.21.

NYSE:CRM opened at $226.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $268.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total transaction of $547,308.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 364,409 shares of company stock worth $103,902,231 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

