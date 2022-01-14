Creative Planning Has $26.53 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Creative Planning lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,131 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $26,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 225.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $195.61 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $149.33 and a 52 week high of $223.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.20 and a 200-day moving average of $200.39.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

