Creative Planning Has $23.02 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,641 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Target were worth $23,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 48.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,430,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,794,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,686 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $278,695,000. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $175,262,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Target by 149.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 808,507 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $164,810,000 after acquiring an additional 484,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.08.

TGT opened at $225.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $166.82 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.45.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 26.49%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

