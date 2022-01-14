CRDT (CRDT) One Day Volume Tops $714,591.00

CRDT (CURRENCY:CRDT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. CRDT has a total market cap of $14,230.92 and approximately $714,591.00 worth of CRDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CRDT has traded up 27.4% against the dollar. One CRDT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005409 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00058864 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006937 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CRDT Profile

CRDT is a coin. CRDT’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,779,314 coins. CRDT’s official website is crdt.io . CRDT’s official Twitter account is @CRDTpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CRDT is https://reddit.com/r/CRDT

According to CryptoCompare, “CRDT™ is a system of finance that allows users to make transactions internationally, CRDTpay is coming soon with a complete banking solution. “

