CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 206.1% from the December 15th total of 6,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVU. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the 2nd quarter worth $367,000. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 170,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 117,152 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CPI Aerostructures during the 2nd quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 29,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:CVU traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,738. The stock has a market cap of $31.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.80. CPI Aerostructures has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.82 million during the quarter.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles.

