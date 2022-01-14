Cowen Raises Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target to $244.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its price target upped by Cowen from $223.00 to $244.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

AYI has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $206.17.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $206.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.83 and a 200-day moving average of $192.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $115.51 and a 1 year high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.60%.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total value of $213,188.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Acuity Brands by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

