Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Short Interest Up 3,500.0% in December

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 3,500.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of COVTY stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.74. The stock had a trading volume of 35,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,063. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $38.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.14.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter. Covestro had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. On average, analysts expect that Covestro will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Covestro from €61.00 ($69.32) to €53.00 ($60.23) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Covestro from €72.00 ($81.82) to €73.00 ($82.95) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covestro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Covestro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

