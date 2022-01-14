Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Down 7.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE)’s stock price dropped 7.5% on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $30.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Couchbase traded as low as $20.86 and last traded at $20.95. Approximately 1,711 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 603,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.64.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BASE. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Couchbase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Couchbase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth $232,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth $4,822,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth $778,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth $33,534,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth $123,000. 49.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.39.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.42 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.84) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Couchbase Inc will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

About Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

