Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.23.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE:COTY traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.89. 330,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,709,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.06. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 2.52. Coty has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $11.12.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coty news, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala purchased 586,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $6,390,746.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $671,400 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 132,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 12,935 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

