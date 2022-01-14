Corning (NYSE:GLW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Corning (NYSE:GLW) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GLW. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.58.

GLW traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $38.09. 3,752,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,382,890. The stock has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.08. Corning has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Corning by 13.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 16,937 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Corning by 179.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 16.3% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 16.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 431,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,646,000 after buying an additional 60,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 190,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,777,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

