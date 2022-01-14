Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Holdings Trimmed by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,885,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 239,939 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.22% of Corning worth $68,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,478,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,951,000 after purchasing an additional 211,053 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 155,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 34,390 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Corning by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 186,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,817,000 after acquiring an additional 40,724 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Corning by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,493,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $127,478,000 after purchasing an additional 757,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 426,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,552,000 after purchasing an additional 26,541 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.42.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corning stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.39. 55,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,744,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.70.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

