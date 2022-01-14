Cormark Comments on New Gold Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of New Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$226.40 million for the quarter.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. increased their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.85 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.43.

New Gold stock opened at C$2.08 on Friday. New Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.29 and a twelve month high of C$2.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.95.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

