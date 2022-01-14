Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,742 Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Datadog by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 11.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 72.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Datadog by 27.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 251,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,167,000 after buying an additional 53,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog in the second quarter worth about $222,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

In related news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $11,511,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total value of $559,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,160,451 shares of company stock valued at $375,955,941. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.83. 108,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,910,655. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The company has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -965.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.57.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.