Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.67 Million Investment in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,000. SolarEdge Technologies accounts for about 2.1% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,708,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,529,000 after buying an additional 711,248 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $145,481,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,734,000 after buying an additional 221,860 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,922,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,630.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 109,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,172,000 after buying an additional 103,638 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tal Payne sold 25,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total transaction of $8,872,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $1,056,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,305 shares of company stock worth $18,474,212. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.08.

Shares of SEDG traded down $6.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $253.64. 14,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,599. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $389.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $309.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 97.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $526.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

