Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.72 Million Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 11.2% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 3.6% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,120,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 23.8% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,026.00 to $1,051.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $987.71.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $23.96 on Friday, hitting $843.62. The stock had a trading volume of 17,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,135. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $918.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $903.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $670.28 and a one year high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $128.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.15 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.94%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

