Contrasting Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPDI) and SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) and Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPDI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SciPlay and Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SciPlay $582.20 million 2.73 $20.90 million $0.87 14.25 Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A

SciPlay has higher revenue and earnings than Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for SciPlay and Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SciPlay 1 6 3 0 2.20 Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00

SciPlay currently has a consensus target price of $20.15, suggesting a potential upside of 62.50%. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition has a consensus target price of $17.38, suggesting a potential upside of 73.92%. Given Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition is more favorable than SciPlay.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.2% of SciPlay shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of SciPlay shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SciPlay and Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SciPlay 3.59% 4.54% 3.49% Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SciPlay beats Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots. The company was founded on November 30, 2018 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

