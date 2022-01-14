Contrasting Mullen Automotive (MULN) & Its Rivals

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is one of 135 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Mullen Automotive to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mullen Automotive and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mullen Automotive $65.71 million -$44.24 million -6.23 Mullen Automotive Competitors $965.21 million -$1.93 million 15.63

Mullen Automotive’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Mullen Automotive. Mullen Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Mullen Automotive and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A Mullen Automotive Competitors 681 3223 4981 92 2.50

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 47.29%. Given Mullen Automotive’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mullen Automotive has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Mullen Automotive has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mullen Automotive’s peers have a beta of 1.46, indicating that their average share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.6% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mullen Automotive and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mullen Automotive -2.88% N/A -157.39% Mullen Automotive Competitors -38.54% -1,552.62% -9.54%

Summary

Mullen Automotive peers beat Mullen Automotive on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

Mullen Automotive Inc. operates as an electric car company. It develops electric vehicles and energy solutions. The company was founded by David Michery in 2014 and is headquartered in Brea, California.

