Contrasting Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) & Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF)

Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF) and Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Natcore Technology and Cirrus Logic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A Cirrus Logic 15.89% 18.40% 13.54%

86.0% of Cirrus Logic shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Cirrus Logic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Natcore Technology and Cirrus Logic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cirrus Logic $1.37 billion 3.86 $217.34 million $4.05 22.87

Cirrus Logic has higher revenue and earnings than Natcore Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Natcore Technology and Cirrus Logic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natcore Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Cirrus Logic 1 1 12 0 2.79

Cirrus Logic has a consensus target price of $107.98, indicating a potential upside of 16.60%. Given Cirrus Logic’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cirrus Logic is more favorable than Natcore Technology.

Risk & Volatility

Natcore Technology has a beta of -3, indicating that its share price is 400% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cirrus Logic has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cirrus Logic beats Natcore Technology on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natcore Technology

Natcore Technology, Inc. is a research and development company, which engages in developing silicon solar cell technologies. Its primary product is Natcore Foil Cell, which eliminates the need to use high-cost silver in mass-manufactured silicon solar cells. The company was founded by Brien Lundin, John Calhoun, Andrew Barron and Dennis J. Flood on August 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Rochester, NY.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc. develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products. The company was founded by Suhas S. Patil and Michael L. Hackworth in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

