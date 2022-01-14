Contrasting Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) & Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY)

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) and Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.1% of Algoma Steel Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Aperam shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Algoma Steel Group and Aperam’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Algoma Steel Group N/A N/A N/A Aperam 10.80% 18.03% 9.94%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Algoma Steel Group and Aperam’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Algoma Steel Group N/A N/A $230,000.00 N/A N/A Aperam $4.14 billion 1.24 $199.90 million $6.73 9.51

Aperam has higher revenue and earnings than Algoma Steel Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Algoma Steel Group and Aperam, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Algoma Steel Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aperam 0 2 5 0 2.71

Algoma Steel Group currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.32%. Aperam has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.25%. Given Algoma Steel Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Algoma Steel Group is more favorable than Aperam.

Summary

Aperam beats Algoma Steel Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Legato Merger Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Algoma Steel Inc.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil. The Services & Solutions segment includes marketing and distributing the company’s products. The Alloys & Specialties segment focuses in the production facility in France with a meltshop designed to produce specialty grades. The company was founded on September 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

