Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Short Interest Down 98.3% in December

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the December 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 428,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 1st. DZ Bank lowered Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS CTTAY traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $11.05. 183,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,071. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.23. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Autonomous Mobility and Safety, Vehicle Networking and Information, ContiTech, Powertrain, and Other/Holding/Consolidation.

