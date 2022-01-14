Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Major Shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme Purchases 3,721 Shares

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 3,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $39,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Black Diamond Capital Manageme also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 11th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 5,301 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $55,872.54.

On Monday, December 27th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 14,088 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $133,695.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSS traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $10.68. 66,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 2.58. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 13.73, a current ratio of 13.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $68.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.21 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 22.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

Featured Story: Day Trading

