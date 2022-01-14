Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients living with chronic inflammatory diseases through the development of therapies derived from our T cell-driven research. The company’s product candidate includes CBP-201. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited is based in TAICANG, China. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Connect Biopharma from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Connect Biopharma from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.25.

Shares of Connect Biopharma stock opened at $5.11 on Monday. Connect Biopharma has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $29.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.09.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the second quarter worth $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $147,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Connect Biopharma by 286.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 31,757 shares in the last quarter. 33.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Connect Biopharma Company Profile

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

