Conflux Network (CFX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $21.55 Million

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 14th. Conflux Network has a market cap of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Conflux Network has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,965.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,284.51 or 0.07644492 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.84 or 0.00334776 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $388.72 or 0.00904731 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00011365 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00074705 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $224.60 or 0.00522739 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.46 or 0.00261742 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.