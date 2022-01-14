Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 402 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 6.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period.

Shares of VDE stock opened at $87.83 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $89.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.00 and a 200-day moving average of $75.01.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

