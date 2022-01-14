Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings. Computer Task Group posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.19 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTG. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 11,661.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the third quarter worth $80,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the second quarter worth $115,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. 52.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CTG traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.49. 17,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average of $8.70. Computer Task Group has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $11.68.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

