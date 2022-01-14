Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) Stock Price Down 1%

Compass Therapeutics Inc (OTC:CMPX)’s share price dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.07. Approximately 78,767 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 185,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

CMPX has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.04.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.12.

Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Therapeutics Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Compass Therapeutics news, Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 5,357,143 shares of Compass Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $18,750,000.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

About Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX)

Compass Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc is based in Boston, MA.

