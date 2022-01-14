Comparing Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) and Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW)

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) and Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sterling Bancorp and Ottawa Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ottawa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sterling Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.45%. Given Sterling Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sterling Bancorp is more favorable than Ottawa Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and Ottawa Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Bancorp $155.70 million 1.88 -$12.97 million $0.06 96.68 Ottawa Bancorp $15.66 million 2.66 $2.48 million $1.05 14.05

Ottawa Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sterling Bancorp. Ottawa Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sterling Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and Ottawa Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Bancorp 2.14% 0.84% 0.08% Ottawa Bancorp 19.52% N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.5% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Sterling Bancorp has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ottawa Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sterling Bancorp beats Ottawa Bancorp on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services. Sterling also has an operations center and a branch in Southfield, Michigan. Sterling was named as the top performing community bank in the United States with total assets between $1 billion and $10 billion in 2017 by SNL/S&P Global Market Intelligence.

About Ottawa Bancorp

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company, which offers residential real estate mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit and to a lesser extent, non-residential real estate, multi-family and construction loans. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and other consumer loans. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, �Non-Residential Real Estate, �One-to-four Family Residential, Multi-Family Residential, Consumer Direct, and Purchased Auto. The company was founded on August 21, 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, IL.

