Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $86.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Community Bank System, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Community Bank System stock opened at $76.87 on Monday. Community Bank System has a twelve month low of $64.24 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.69.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.78%. The business had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Community Bank System will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

In related news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $521,061.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBU. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 17.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,118,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,358,000 after purchasing an additional 765,439 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,213,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,033,000 after purchasing an additional 137,054 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 10.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,400,000 after purchasing an additional 87,348 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,949,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,371,000 after purchasing an additional 71,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the third quarter worth about $4,119,000. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

