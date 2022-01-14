CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Rating Lowered to In-Line at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI cut shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
COMM has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CommScope from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Northland Securities lowered CommScope from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CommScope from $9.20 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CommScope from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CommScope from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.55.
Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $10.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.69. CommScope has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $22.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.08.
In other CommScope news, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Justin C. Choi purchased 15,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 105,384 shares of company stock worth $1,032,444 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 394.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,478,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167,373 shares in the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,916,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 61.4% in the second quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 4,323,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,898 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,459,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,883,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.
About CommScope
CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.
