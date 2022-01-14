CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Rating Lowered to In-Line at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI cut shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

COMM has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CommScope from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Northland Securities lowered CommScope from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CommScope from $9.20 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CommScope from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CommScope from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.55.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $10.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.69. CommScope has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $22.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.08.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CommScope news, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Justin C. Choi purchased 15,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 105,384 shares of company stock worth $1,032,444 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 394.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,478,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167,373 shares in the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,916,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 61.4% in the second quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 4,323,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,898 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,459,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,883,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

