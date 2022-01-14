Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 813,199 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 58.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 813,199 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.13% of ONEOK worth $33,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 77.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 289.5% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 203.0% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on OKE. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research lowered ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.45.

ONEOK stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.83. The company had a trading volume of 21,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,478. The company has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.90 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 116.88%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

