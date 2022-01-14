Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $42.53 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 304,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.5% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $42,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,204,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PG shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.44.

Shares of PG traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.98. 82,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,360,676. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $165.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.96. The company has a market cap of $384.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

