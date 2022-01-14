Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $127.61 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 17.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,989 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.5% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $127,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $161,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 49.0% during the second quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,442,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,237.31.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $14.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,786.46. 43,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,064. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,897.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,793.83. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,711.71 and a one year high of $3,019.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.