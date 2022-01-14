Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 129,837 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 38.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 468,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,837 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $28,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $25,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $313,791.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,770. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.70.

Shares of NYSE PEG traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.76. 26,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,734. The company has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.23, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $67.62.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.