Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 415 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total value of $19,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 20,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.44, for a total value of $4,528,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,677,286 shares of company stock worth $2,152,024,064. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $131.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.73 and its 200 day moving average is $186.40. The stock has a market cap of $45.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.50. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $110.13 and a one year high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DASH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Gordon Haskett upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on DoorDash from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.68.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

