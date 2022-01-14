Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,097 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,408 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth about $1,250,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 257.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 94,330 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 39,596.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 127,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,513,000 after purchasing an additional 127,500 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 663,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,731,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter worth approximately $515,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OC opened at $95.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $75.44 and a 1 year high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OC. Barclays lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.42.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

