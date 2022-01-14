Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.03% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 24,657 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $417,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NAPR opened at $38.50 on Friday. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 52-week low of $35.36 and a 52-week high of $38.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.08.

