Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,669 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,351 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of MFS Multimarket Income Trust worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,143,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,896,000 after purchasing an additional 119,443 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,561 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 22,426 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 25.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 381,664 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 78,365 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 303,663 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 13,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 207,409 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,332 shares in the last quarter. 9.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMT opened at $6.16 on Friday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $6.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%.

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

