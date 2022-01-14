Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 92.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $4,343,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $730,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 119.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $1,445,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $720,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.99. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.93. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.68% and a negative net margin of 7,784.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.73) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TGTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

TG Therapeutics Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.