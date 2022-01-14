Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $402,000 Stock Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,485 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $57.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.80. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $93.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.85% and a negative return on equity of 32.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $1,351,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $3,281,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,875 shares of company stock worth $15,714,104. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

