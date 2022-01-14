Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $395,000 Stock Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Barnes Group by 78.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Barnes Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist decreased their price target on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.43.

B stock opened at $48.12 on Friday. Barnes Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.84 and a twelve month high of $57.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.79 and its 200-day moving average is $46.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

In related news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $1,107,381.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

