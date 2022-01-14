Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 524.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period.

NUEM stock opened at $33.17 on Friday. NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $31.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.16 and a 200-day moving average of $34.37.

