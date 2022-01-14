Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE) Trading Down 8%

Commerce Resources Corp. (CVE:CCE)’s share price dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 20,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 75,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a market capitalization of C$20.16 million and a P/E ratio of -10.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.23.

About Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE)

Commerce Resources Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, as well as tantalum and niobium deposits. Its principal properties are the Eldor property comprising 244 claims that covers an area of approximately 11,475 hectares located in northern Quebec; and the Blue River Tantalum/Niobium property situated in British Columbia.

