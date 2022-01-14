Commerce Bank Reduces Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 74,166.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 187,894 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,885,000 after purchasing an additional 187,641 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,949,057 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,988,000 after buying an additional 240,660 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,502 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after buying an additional 10,071 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,448 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,514,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 19,463 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $226.58 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $242.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.96 and its 200 day moving average is $196.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.