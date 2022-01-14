Commerce Bank Increases Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 37.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,322 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in VMware were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VMware by 51.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in VMware by 11.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,523 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in VMware by 6.0% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 28,500 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in VMware during the second quarter worth $1,124,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in VMware during the second quarter worth $263,000. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $123.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.94. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.80 and a 1-year high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. VMware’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $27.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VMW. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $172.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.11.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

