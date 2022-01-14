Commerce Bank Increases Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,793 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 24.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 19.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 25,219 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 48.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 68,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 22,389 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 45.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,108,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,223,000 after purchasing an additional 346,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 34.4% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 40,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.18. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.38.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 45.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.19.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

