Commerce Bank Has $800,000 Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 39,785 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 302.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 28,575 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $66.23 on Friday. Service Co. International has a one year low of $45.63 and a one year high of $71.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.93 and its 200 day moving average is $63.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.71.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.56. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.87%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $269,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $729,399.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,371 shares of company stock worth $7,105,092. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

