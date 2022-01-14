Commerce Bank Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Commerce Bank grew its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,660,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $429,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000.

Shares of HELE stock opened at $228.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.06. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $201.02 and a 52 week high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.23 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 19.61%. Helen of Troy’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,633,958.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

