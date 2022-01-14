Commerce Bank Buys 757 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 21.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHF opened at $57.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.59. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $58.23.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 712.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 19.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

