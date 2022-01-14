Commerce Bank Acquires 717 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,451 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Western Digital in the second quarter valued at $1,445,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 3.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,391,779 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $170,223,000 after buying an additional 73,290 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 264.1% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 341,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $24,328,000 after buying an additional 247,937 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 1.8% in the third quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 69,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 0.7% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,612 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WDC. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.73.

Western Digital stock opened at $66.51 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $48.94 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

