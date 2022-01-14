Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Comerica in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.37.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CMA. Wolfe Research raised shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Compass Point raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.19.

Comerica stock opened at $98.78 on Thursday. Comerica has a 12-month low of $55.87 and a 12-month high of $99.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 460.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 22,574 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $217,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $484,105.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,810. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

